Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 924,344 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $94,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,219 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,110 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,938 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,276 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

