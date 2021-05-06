Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akouos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. Akouos has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Akouos by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Akouos by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Akouos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Akouos by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

