Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.36

Akoya BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 1406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Akoya BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.