Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $11,089.83 and $52.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akroma has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.81 or 0.06014014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00181958 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

