Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $14.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.85. 2,551,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,593. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

