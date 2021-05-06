Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

