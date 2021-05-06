Alchemint Standards (SDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $305,370.70

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $305,370.70 and $77.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 94.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00271377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $652.48 or 0.01169932 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.00800634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,863.98 or 1.00166488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

