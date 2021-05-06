Alchemy Pay Market Cap Reaches $15.72 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $3.59 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.00548975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00269699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.00218840 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010335 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004746 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

