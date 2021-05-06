Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stock Position Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

