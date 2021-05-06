Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,461 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.79. 217,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,056,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

