Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,056,178. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.