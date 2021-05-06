Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%.

ALCO traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $232.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.68. Alico has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of Alico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,547,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

