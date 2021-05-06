Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGS traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,062. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $37.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.