Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

ATI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE:ATI opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,043,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

