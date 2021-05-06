Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $240,289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after acquiring an additional 48,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.87. 2,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $117.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

