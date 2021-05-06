Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

MRK traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.37. 529,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,865,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

