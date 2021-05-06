Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Motco raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,145. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

