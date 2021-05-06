Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $54.51. 337,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,792,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

