Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 88,660 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 49,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.97. 228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

