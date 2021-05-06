Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 922 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $106.24. 66,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $105.91.

