Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strategic buyouts of Walker Die, C&R Tool & Engineering, Vantage Power and AxleTech’s electric vehicle (EV) systems division are set to boost Allison’s long-term prospects. Allison's diverse revenue sources, especially the defense end market, provide a hedge against economic cycles and disruptions. The firm’s investor-friendly moves and upbeat sales and earnings guidance for 2021 spark optimism. However, the company's high R&D costs and capex are likely to limit margins. Allison anticipates a 30% year over year increase in R&D expenses in the ongoing year to fund product development across all end markets. Elevated debt-to-capitalization of 77% also plays a spoilsport. Further, supply chain issues across the globe remains a major headwind. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,562. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

