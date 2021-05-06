Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $325,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,452 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $316.31. 372,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.15. The company has a market cap of $900.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock worth $532,839,689. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

