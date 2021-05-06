Allworth Financial LP Has $19.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4,330.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 247,241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 623,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,852,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

