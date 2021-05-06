Allworth Financial LP Has $35.17 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 40,563.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,026 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.70% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $35,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.39. 4,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,440. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

