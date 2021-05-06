Allworth Financial LP Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

BOND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.44. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $108.55 and a 1-year high of $113.22.

