Allworth Financial LP Purchases 258,880 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 2,721.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,880 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000.

DFAI traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $29.07. 64,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,486. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

