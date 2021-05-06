Allworth Financial LP Sells 4,686 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after buying an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

