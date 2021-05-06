ALLY 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,123.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. ALLY has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $19,123.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00083698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00804755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.27 or 0.09111372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.