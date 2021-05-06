Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Ally Financial stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

