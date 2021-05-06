Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $760 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.74 million.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,118. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.75.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

