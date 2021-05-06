Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 430,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $752.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.83 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

