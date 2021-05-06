Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Issues Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.16. 15,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,723. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.48 million, a P/E ratio of 473.83 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

