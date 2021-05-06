Alpha Coin (APC) Market Cap Achieves $18,014.50

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $18,014.50 and approximately $40.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,218.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.58 or 0.02398824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.17 or 0.00732574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00083550 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003892 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

