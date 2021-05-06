Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

