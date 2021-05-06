Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.39. 183,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average is $140.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

