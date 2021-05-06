Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $980,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.19. 33,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,081. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

