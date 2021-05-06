Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.03. 53,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

