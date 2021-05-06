Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 381.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,196.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,926.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.