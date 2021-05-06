Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,755.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,356.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,213.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,936.08. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.