Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,314.77 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,196.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,926.14. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

