AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 0.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,280 shares of company stock worth $9,416,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $41.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

