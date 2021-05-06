AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,832 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF accounts for 8.7% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

