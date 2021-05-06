Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,827,474.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

