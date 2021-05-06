alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.85 ($18.65).

ETR:AOX opened at €14.56 ($17.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a fifty day moving average of €14.31 and a 200-day moving average of €13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

