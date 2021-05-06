Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen Sells 25,000 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

NYSE ATUS opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 200.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.