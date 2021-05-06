Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.12. 273,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,915,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 134.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

