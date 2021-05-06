Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.20

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

