Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,000.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,259.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,201.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,320.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

