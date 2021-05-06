Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,500.00 at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,320.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,259.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,201.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.