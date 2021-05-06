Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $11.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,259.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,201.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,320.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

